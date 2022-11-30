Tamchi Kache wins State-level FIDE rating chess tourney

DAPORIJO, 29 Nov: Tamchi Kache from Kurung Kumey district won the 12th edition of the State Level Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament, while former state champion Tabu Dupit from Upper Subansiri district stood second.

The tournament, which saw the participation of around 120 players from 23 districts, was organised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association (AAPCA), in collaboration with the Upper Subansiri District Chess Association, from 22 to 27 November.

Both the champion and the runner-up scored 8 points each in 9 rounds.

Paksing Bimpak (7 off 9) from Upper Subansiri finished 3rd, followed by Tamar Nilling (7 off 9) from Upper Subansiri district in the 4th position.

In the sub-categories, Nading Kojum Chokar (Upper Subansiri) was adjudged the best unrated player, and Jigo Josam (Upper Siang) won the best veteran award.

Oonsu Haging and Busen Dupit won in the U-11 and the U-13 categories, respectively, in the boys’ section, while Telish Raje Tamin and Yanu Dobin won in the U-13 and the U-17 categories, respectively, in the girl’s section.

Tapin Nalo and Nabam Katup won the U-17 boys’ and girls’ player of the tournament award, respectively.

The valedictory function was attended by Nacho ZPM Tanam Nacho and Upper Subansiri DPO Tapak Rakmi, among others.

AAPCA secretary Tamchi Kache informed that the 13th edition of the tournament will be played in Pasighat, East Siang district.

“The top four performers and the top 15 performers in the open category shall represent the state in the National Senior Chess Championship-2023 and the Northeastern Zonal Chess Tournament, respectively,” he said.