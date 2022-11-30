2 more arrested in paper leak case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police has arrested two more persons in connection with the question paper leakage in APPSCCE-2017 and other examinations.

One of the arrestees has been identified as Yiter Raksap, who is currently posted as an assistant engineer in the public works department in Liromoba in West Siang district.

The other person has been identified as Ashiram Mibang, who was arrested on the 18th of this month from Boleng in Siang district.