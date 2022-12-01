IMC team inspects SWMP project at Dapo Yarlo

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: A team of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) led by mayor Tame Phassang inspected the ongoing works of the Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP) project at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu on Wednesday.

During the visit, Phassang directed the executing agency to expedite the SWMP project work.

“National Green Tribunal (NGT) has already imposed fines on IMC for not having proper SWMP to dispose solid waste,” the mayor said adding that since the formation of new IMC team, the IMC has given utmost importance on proper SWMP in the outskirts of the town as per NGT norms.

He said Dapo Yarlo is the best place for the plant.

He further said the approach road for the SWMP is almost completed and asked the executing agency to expedite the work.

The IMC also appealed to all the denizens to extend support to make the state capital clean, green and crime-free.

Earlier, IMC commissioner Likha Tejji informed that the “Chimpu plant has been invalidated as it was much nearer to the highway.”

“This new location is almost three kms away from the national highway and appropriate as per NGT norms,” Tejji said.

“NGT has already imposed a penalty of Rs. 1 lakh per month until we established an SWMP, so we are pressing our workers and machines to complete the project on the stipulated time frame,” added Tejji. (IMC media cell)