Libang urges people to donate blood at regular intervals

NSS volunteers donate 65 units of blood

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Sixty-five units of blood were collected during a blood donation camp, which was organized on the sideline of the valedictory function of the National Blood Donation Day at DK Auditorium in the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from JGGLC, Jote, WYGW College, Lekhi, VKCTE, Nirjuli, HCTE, Lekhi, Don Bosco College, Jollang, DNGC, Itanagar, GHSS, Itanagar, GHSS, Ganga donated the blood. HDFC bank has also donated water flasks to all the donors.

Addressing the gathering, minister for health Alo Libang motivated the NSS volunteers to donate blood to save lives. He also urged the people to come forward and donate blood at regular intervals to meet the demands.

Libang informed that there are 12 blood banks functioning in the state.

Additional education secretary-cum-DoTCL director Ranphoa Ngowa highlighted the importance of blood donation. He also stressed on creating awareness among the youth to donate blood for social cause.

RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar secretary Swami Kripakar Nanda also spoke.

NSS state liaison officer Dr. AK Mishra highlighted the dos and don’ts about blood donation while, Arunachal Life Saving Foundation founder Ramesh Jeke shared his experience on blood donation.