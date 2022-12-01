APIIP conducts Startup workshop

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: A one-day ‘Startup Workshop’ was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) in collaboration with government of India’s department of promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and Startup India at the State Banquet Hall here on Wednesday.

The workshop was part of the series of workshops that the DPIIT is conducting in the eight states of Northeast as part of the program ASCEND (Accelerating Startup Calibre and Entrepreneurial drive). The capacity building workshop consisted of sensitization and awareness sessions, startup boot camps and knowledge sessions for startups, entrepreneurs and ecosystem enablers.

Officials from department of planning & investment, entrepreneurs, budding entrepreneurs, startups, students and officials from departments like, agriculture, horticulture, geology & mining, trade and commerce, tourism, textiles & handicrafts, industries, etc, attended the workshop.

In his inaugural address, director (planning) Pallab Dey appreciated the work of the team at investment division led by joint director of planning and investment, CEO of APIIP and state nodal officer of Startups Tabe Haidar, the IIMCIP, which is the knowledge partner of the department and consultants from PwC for all their efforts in streamlining the ecosystem.

In the introductory session, Suyash Ratna Tripathi from the visiting Startup India team gave an introduction to ‘Startup India’ and its various benefits. This was followed by a session on ‘Entrepreneurship, Startup and Arunachal Pradesh’ by team leader of consultants at APIIP Sutanu Sen.

Technical sessions on ‘How to make a business proposal’ by Sadique Mannan, project head at APIIP from IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIM CIP) and ‘Basics of Intellectual Property Rights’ by Pankaj Kumar, DPIIT IPR chair at the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam were also held.