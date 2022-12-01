Ringu reviews schemes implementation in East Siang

PASIGHAT, 30 Nov: Finance commission Y W Ringu on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of development schemes under state and central governments in East Siang district.

Chairing a meeting with HoDs as mentor secretary for the district, Ringu exhorted them to work with team spirit to improve the quality of life and make the district a frontrunner in all developmental sectors.

“The aspirations of the target beneficiaries and people should be our first focus,” she said.

Ringu stressed on proper planning, 100% saturation of all beneficiary schemes and adopting holistic and outcome based performance in all sectors to achieve developmental goals.

Pointing out the aims of Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0, the mentor secretary said service delivery should take a need-based approach, meeting up the aspirations of the people.

DC Tayi Taggu also spoke.

Earlier, government officers of various departments gave power-point presentation on status and achievements of their respective departments. (DIPRO)