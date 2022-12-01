Governor extends Indigenous Faith Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Governor BD Mishra has extended warm greetings to the indigenous people and indigenous faith followers of the state on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day and offered prayers to the almighty to bless all citizens of the state.

In his message, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is a society of composite culture and faith, where the people of all religions live in harmony, oneness and amity.

“I am confident that this celebration will strengthen the spirit of humanism, tolerance, communal harmony and reinforce the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)