Speaker inaugurates gate in honour of martyr Tape Yajo

Staff Reporter

MONIGONG, 30 Nov: State assembly speaker P D Sona on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Martyr Tape Yajo Dwaar,’ a welcome gate at Besang in Karo village honouring soldier Tape Yajo who gave up his life for the nation.

Late Naik Tape Yajo, who hailed from Karo village of Pidi Circle in Shi-Yomi district, served the Indian army with distinction for over 12 years before laying down his life during an operation in Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir on 21st September 2008.

Considering his gallant action, bravery and supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation, Naik Tape Yajo was awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously. The brave son of the state was one of the most decorated army men and had several awards to his name.

The speaker also unveiled the bust of Amarveer Tape Yajo, Kirti Chakra, on the occasion.

Inaugurating the gate, speaker termed it a proud movement for the entire district and thanked the Indian Army for the event.

“We can sleep in peace because of our armed forces that guard the international borders. Though we have China as our neighbour but we could sleep in peace because of you,” Sona said acknowledging the Indian army’s contribution in defending the nation.

Major General V.K. Purohit, GOC, Brigadier D.S Rathod and Colonel Dilip Singh Rathod were also present during the event. (Speaker’s cell)