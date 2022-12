ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Ziro police have arrested one Kamal Payeng of Laluk, Assam for allegedly raping a minor girl. A statement said that on Nov 28 morning, a POCSO case was reported at women police station, Ziro.

On receipt of the FIR from the victim, WPS team led by OC inspector Pansam Mirip, traced out the alleged accused within three hours with the help of technical surveillance and with the assistance of Kimin police. Payeng was caught while trying to flee the area.