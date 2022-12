BOLENG, 1 Dec: Local MLA Ojing Tasing on Wednesday flagged off a new APSTS ‘ultra deluxe 2×2’ bus, to ply between Boleng and Pasighat, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng here in Siang district.

The bus will leave for Pasighat from Boleng at 6 am and return to Boleng on the same day at 12 noon.

Administrative officers, the station superintended, and officials of the DC’s office were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)