Markets’ inspection conducted

KIMIN, 1 Dec: A team of the Papum Pare district administration, led by Kakoi CO Nabam Tarang and Trade Development Officer (TDO) Tai Arun, inspected the markets from Lichi village to Kimin on Wednesday, as part of the administration’s efforts to streamline the markets and make all the educational institutes and religious places of the district alcohol- and tobacco-free.

During the inspection, the TDO apprised the shopkeepers and the public of the procedure of obtaining new trading licence. He distributed application forms to the shopkeepers, and cautioned them about the penalties levied for illegal sale of unauthorised items.

District Tobacco Control Cell Programme Assistant Tade Marde created awareness on the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act-2003, which prohibits sale of gutkha and tobacco products to persons below the age of 18 years, and within a 100-yard radius of educational institutes.

The inspection team also seized large quantities of liquor and tobacco products, mostly from shops and ghumtis near schools in Hawa Camp and Kimin.

All the seized items were disposed of in the presence of Kimin ADC Bekir Nyorak, Banderdewa Zone Tax & Excise Inspector Tayem Jamoh, and others. (DIPRO)