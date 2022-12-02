IFD celebrated across state with call to promote cultures, languages

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: Indigenous Faith Day (IFD) was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across the state on Thursday.

Attending the celebration in Namsai, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said, “Language and culture are our identity and we must zealously protect and promote our language and culture.”

He called for “revival and promotion of folksongs and indigenous music,” and advocated preserving them either in written documents or in audiovisual format.

“A cultural revolution is going on to keep alive indigenous cultures and traditions,” the DCM said, and added that the state government would continue to support the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) “in its endeavours for preservation and promotion of our rich cultures and traditions.”

The IFD celebration in Namsai was organised by the Namsai unit of the IFCSAP.

In Shi-Yomi district headquarters Tato, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona called for “maintaining originality and presence of one’s tradition and culture.”

Attending the IFD celebration, the speaker said, “One should maintain the originality such as language, attire, tradition and culture, which reflect the real identity.”

He said that languages, songs, dances and traditional attires “not only help in preserving one’s identity but also boost rural tourism,” and urged the people to spread awareness regarding the significance of the IFD.

The daylong programme was marked by colourful cultural programmes.

The Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) marked the IFD and the World AIDS Day by organising a friendly cricket match between DNGC Professors’ Sporting Club and United XI at the DNGC playground in Itanagar on Thursday.

United XI comprised professors from the government colleges in Doimukh, Seppa, Bomdila and Yachuli.

The match ended in a tie.

Speaking on the occasion, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan encouraged all to ensure proper upkeep of the state’s cultures, and said that “the society should do away with the stigma attached to AIDS.”

The day was celebrated also in Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lohit, Tirap, West Siang, East Siang, and other districts. (With inputs from DCM’s PR Cell, DIPROs, and correspondent.)