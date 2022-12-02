RGU to organise events to showcase Arunachal’s cultural beauty: Kushwaha

RONO HILLS, 1 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that the university will organise workshops and seminars which will showcase the cultural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking part in a curtain raiser event titled ‘University connect: Engaging young minds’ at the national G20 secretariat in New Delhi on Thursday, Prof Kushwaha said, “Our indigenous knowledge need to be told to the world which we are living in harmony and sustainability need to be known.”

He added that he would “explore working in collaboration with the organising committee to get the G20 countries to experience the cultural heritage of the state.”

The programme, which was conducted both offline and online, was organised by the external affairs ministry, and RGU was one of the 75 selected universities of the country to partner in the celebration.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who also attended the programme, said that the government has “plans for climate action and climate justice, which is the need of the hour.”

“We need to change not materialistically but behaviourally. We all should become pro-planet people,” he said, and

added that “India’s presidency of the G20 will be collaborative and decisive.”

UGC Chairman Prof Jadadesh Kumar spoke about “bringing equity, access and future affordable digital empowerment in the education sector,” and said that “technology can be a great enabler in bringing quality education.”

He also advocated “internationalisation of education, where there will be access to world-class higher quality education.”

PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra termed the day “a watershed moment for our country,” and added that “it’s the beginning of a long-term connect with the G20 countries, and we all are ambassadors of India.”

The programme’s organising coordinator, Prof Kesang Degi, dwelt on “the importance of the event and its outlook for the next one year of India’s presidency of the G20 and its various events in which the RGU can be a part of.”

The programme was attended by many faculty members and students of RGU, its PRO informed in a release.