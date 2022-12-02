Projects under JJM inaugurated

CHANGLANG, 1 Dec: Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte on Thursday inaugurated projects funded under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Old Ngoitong, New Ngoitong and Phangsum villages, in the presence of Changlang ADC M Riba, ZPM Kapseng Khungkho, and others.

The ZPM also inaugurated the Panchayat Bhavan in Old Ngoitung village.

Later, the deputy speaker held a meeting with the public of the three villages, and assured them that “more basic development projects will be initiated in the future.”

He advised the youths of the three villages to focus on study and abstain from drugs and psychotropic substances.