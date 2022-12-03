ALSU alleges anomaly in teachers’ recruitment in law college

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) on Friday urged the government to initiate inquiry into recruitment of 18 Assistant Professor (Law) for the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in 2018, claiming major anomaly in the recruitment process.

ALSU had lodged FIR against Takit Jerang who was allegedly deputed as under secretary-cum-controller of examination in 2018.

In a press conference held here Friday, ALSU vice president Teli Naga claimed that the commission had extended the interview with malafide intention and secretly planned to review the advertisement guidelines published on 27 Dec 2017, to accommodate their relatives.

ALSU also claimed that then under secretary Jerang had re-advertised the same sanctioned posts of 18 Assistant Professors on 16 August 2018 by amending upper entry age limit to benefit few individuals without corrigendum and addendum.

ALSU president Phassang Kassung said all those responsible including chairman and members should be questioned.

The ALSU president also demanded for establishment of fast track court for speedy trial of all the APPSCCE paper leakage cases to restore the public’s faith.

ALSU alleged that the government is befooling the public by increasing the upper age limit of 37 years with 5 years relaxation to the APST candidates stating that it has already notified upper age limit of 42 for Assistant Professor (Law) and RUSA.

The law students’ union further urged the government to recall its notification issued on 6th July 2018 regarding the recruitment of 18 Assistant Professors.

“The notification issued by the commission in regards to the upper age limit is unjustified and discriminatory in nature,” ALSU added. It further served 10 days ultimatum to the state government to address their demands.