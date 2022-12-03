Two children of a family die in tragic road accident

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: In a tragic road accident, two children of a family died when a loaded pickup truck hit them in the Mowb-II area here on Friday morning.

Niti Vihar police station officer in-charge inspector G. Arangham informed that the incident occurred at around 6.30 am at Mowb-II below PWD chief engineer (west zone) colony road. The pick-up truck bearing registration no-AS-07AC/6506 was driven by Bipul Biswas (42).

The children have been identified as Bullo Danya, a 9-year-old class-III student of VKV Chimpu and one and half-year-old Bullo Duda.

“Both children are of one Bullo Taker. The victims succumbed to their injuries at RKMH, Itanagar. One housemaid Ganga Thapa (18) also sustained injuries in the accident,” said the OC.

The OC added that the inquest was conducted in presence of magistrate and the bodies were handed over to the relatives for conducting last rites after post mortem.

“The driver of the pick-up truck has been arrested and the vehicle also seized. A case vide NV/PS/Case No.52/2022,u/s-279/304?A?/338 IPC has been registered and an investigation is on,” the OC informed.