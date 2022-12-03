RGU organizes session on meditation

RONO HILLS, 2 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with Art of Living (AoL) foundation organized a one-day session on meditation and mental health as part of the nation-wide campaign Har Ghar Dhyan under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Friday.

Ganga Jerang and Tadar Paine of AoL’s Itanagar centre attended the programme as resource persons.

Jerang spoke about meditation and its benefits. She also highlighted the harmful effects of stress on mind and body.

She pointed out that perception of mind is the most powerful tool to cope with any kind of stress in life. The benefits of practicing yoga were also highlighted.

The resource persons also demonstrate short guided meditation.

RGU VC Saket Kushwaha also attended the programme and spoke about the benefits of meditation to lead a healthy life.

The programme was attended by over 200 participants, including deans of various faculties, heads of departments, directors of institutes, students, scholars, teaching and non-teaching staffs of various departments and branches of the university.

Certificates of participation were provided to all the participants.

The programme was moderated by Dr. Dharmeshwari Lourembam.