NES dedicates two residential buildings for teachers

PALIN, 2 Dec: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) on Friday dedicated two residential buildings for teachers, constructed at the NES adopted schools at Palin in Kra Daadi and Yazali in Lower Subansiri district.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, NES president Bengia Tolum informed that NES has adopted seven government schools in the Nyishi inhabited districts with the motive to improve the quality of education. He further urged upon the school management committee (SMC), teaching and students fraternity to protect the assets.

Vice president Tarh Tabin in his speech termed education as the most important tool for development of society and welfare of people. He emphasized on quality education and elaborated the need for adoption of more schools for the improvement of the education sector.

Further, he shared that the govt. has allocated Rs. five crore which were distributed to seven schools for the improvement of the infrastructure.

NES general secretary Heri Maring and Tali MLA Jikke Tako also spoke. The GHSS, Palin Alumni Association president Patey Marik, Jimmy Tarak and others also addressed the function at Palin.

The seven schools which have been adopted in Nyishi inhabited districts include; GHSS Raga, GHSS Palin, GHSS Yazali, GHSS Pakke Kessang, GHSS Sagalee, GHSS Nyapin and Secondary School Pabua.