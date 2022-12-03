FAO arrested in connection with paper leakage case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: The special investigation cell (SIC) which is investigating the question paper leakage in APPSCCE-2017 and other examinations has arrested one Gomo Sora, who is currently posted as Finance and Accounts officer in Yupia under Papum Pare district in connection with the paper leakage case.

Gomo is the father of Mopin Sora who was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in the paper leakage case. Mopin Sora was posted as a junior engineer in the public health engineering department in Pangin at the time of his arrest. The SIC had detained him from Pangin in the Siang district. With the arrest of Gomo Sora, the total number of people arrested in the case now stands at 25.