Governor for equal opportunity for persons with disability

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Governor B D Mishra has extended his greetings on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) and expressed hope that the occasion will create awareness for the cause of the differently abled persons and promote their dignity, safety, security, rights and equal opportunity for their progress in the society.

The Governor urged upon the people to accept their individual responsibility to focus on providing conducive ambience, sustainable life prospect and developmental opportunity to our brethren who are differently abled.

“I am confident that our surging forward culture and traditions will rise to the occasion and provide the wherewithal to promote the welfare of the differently abled people,” he said.

Stating that determination and optimism are the cornerstones that enable the people to become achievers, the Governor said that hardest thing for the differently abled people to overcome is not the physical disability, but the mental state which induces the sense of disability. “It is, therefore, the mental robustness that plays an important role in claiming the right status by the disabled people in social and economic life, even within their own families,” he said.

“Let us recognise, vitalise and prioritise the need of the differently abled people and stand by them to make them the equal contributing member of our society,” the Governor said. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)