Raids conducted against banned SUP

SEPPA, 2 Dec: A team of East Kameng district pollution control board led by town magistrate conducted raids against prohibited single use plastic (SUP) in Seppa town from 29 to 30 November.

The team comprising of DUDA trade development officer, police personnel and EKCC&I members seized around 92 kg of banned SUPs during the raid.

During the surprise checking, apart from creating awareness, pamphlets containing consolidated information on banned SUP items and alternatives were distributed.

The public were also appealed to use jhola/shopping bags and opt for eco-friendly and biodegradable items during the festive season and keep the town clean. (DIPRO)