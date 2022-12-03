Tourism stakeholders’ conclave in Seijosa

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: A 2 days Arunachal Tourism Stakeholders conclave was held from 29 to 30 Nov at Seijosa under Pakke Kessang district. The conclave themed “Responsible destinations and rural hospitality” was attended by the Homestay operators, tour operators and entrepreneurs from Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, West Kameng, Tawang, Papum Pare and Pakke Kessang.

While inaugurating the Arunachal Tourism Stakeholders’ conclave local MLA Biyuram Wahge expressed his happiness for selecting Seijosa as the venue for the conclave as Pakke Kessang district and Seijosa in particular have lots of tourism potential.

He spoke on wild life tourism and hornbill conservation in Pakke Tiger Reserve.

Tourism deputy director Bengia Manna Sonam has exhorted the participants to come forward and promote the rich cultural heritage of the state for sustainable development.

While elaborating the objectives of the workshop, she appealed to the participants to make best use of the govt. scheme namely CMPVY and CMPSY and highlighted the importance of tourism for self employment generation.