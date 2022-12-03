Sona inaugurates rainbow trout hatchery

MECHUKHA, 2 Dec: State assembly speaker P D Sona on Friday inaugurated the government Rainbow Trout Hatchery at Dechenthang village in Mechukha circle under Shi-Yomi district.

Speaking on the occasion, the speaker said with the inauguration of the hatchery in Dechenthang village the fish farmers can start trout farming now. He called upon the fish farmers to make optimum use of the hatchery unit.

“The very idea to introduce trout farming in Mechukha was to provide self-sustenance opportunity to the people,” the speaker said and added that trout being a high valued fish in the international market will surely help the fish farmers to improve their economy.

He asked the farmers to be producers rather than consumers and exhorted them to farm trout on a commercial scale so that they can become self reliant.

The speaker also asked the concerned fishery department to identify market linkage and initiate necessary steps to help out the fish farmers to start business as and when the production starts in large scale.

He assured to extend all possible help from his side to the department and fish farmers for making the project successful.

DFDO informed that currently the hatchery has the capacity of producing 7 lakh fingerlings which will be increased to 10 lakh in coming days.

Shi-Yomi ZPC Yadom Tapo, DC Mito Dirchi and Mechukha ADC Kesang Goiba also spoke on the occasion. (Speaker’s PR cell)