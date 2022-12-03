Students’ union serves 14 days’ ultimatum to CS, commissioner SIC (vig)

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: The All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) on Friday, served a 14 days’ ultimatum to the state chief secretary and commissioner SIC (vigilance), GoAP seeking early prosecution sanction with regard to the FIRs filed before the SIC (vigilance) in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated for the construction and improvement of the 81 kms long Seppa-Chayangtajo NEC road project with special assistance under the state for capital expenditure.

The AEKDSU has threatened to resort to democratic action before the SIC office and at East Kameng district in case its demand is not met within the stipulated time.

The union has filed a FIR with the SP SIC (vigilance) against central zone-A PWD chief engineer Hage Bida for alleged corruption, siphoning of funds and criminal conspiracy in the said project.

It has alleged that “despite filing FIRs against the said official and the local MLA, the matter is still pending as prosecution sanction is yet to be obtained.”

“The then-corrupt officials who had misappropriated approx. 40 crores of the 172 crores meant for the NEC road project are still roaming scot-free due to the inefficiency of the investigation agency i.e. SIC (vigilance) or probable involvement of SIC officials themselves or being bribed thus, it is deemed understood that as to how the investigation is at snail pace without any outcome,” the union alleged.

It has further accused the investigating agency of not filing charge sheets against those who were arrested in connection with the case.