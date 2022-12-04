Demo prog on winter vegetables

KANUBARI, 3 Dec: Farmers, along with Mopakhat GB Chokthak Arangham and ex-Mopakhat GB Pongla Pomglaham participated in a demonstration programme on winter vegetable cultivation, organised by the Longding KVK at one Manlem Jamikham’s field in Mopakhat village on Saturday.

During the programme, KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh demonstrated the system of planting vegetable seedlings in the proper manner, “in terms of spacing to be maintained between the rows and plant to plant for proper growth and development for getting higher production,” the KVK informed in a release.

It said that “at Manlem’s field, vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, field pea, French bean, onion, garlic, coriander, etc, were demonstrated.”

“Seedlings of vegetables, seeds, and organic manures were later distributed among the participants,” it said.