PASIGHAT, 3 Dec: Forty farmers participated in a training programme on ‘multistoried cropping system in fruit crops’, organised by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) at Rayang village in East Siang district on Saturday.

The training was imparted by CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika and Social Science Associate Professor Dr LD Hatai.

Dr Hatai explained “the economic benefits of multistoried cropping system in fruit crops as a profitable approach for sustainable productivity.”