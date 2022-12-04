Int’l Day of PwDs celebrated

ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) at Senki Park here on Saturday, with support from the social justice empowerment & tribal affairs department (SJETA).

During the programme, SJETA Minister Alo Libang and MLA Dasanglu Pul presented the ‘state awards for the empowerment of persons with disabilities for the years 2021 and 2022’ to various individual achievers and the medal winners of the 2nd State Level Paralympic Games-2022, PAA secretary-general Techu Sonu informed in a release.

Also in Itanagar, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organised a legal awareness programme for the members of the Arunachal Pradesh Disable Sports Association (APDSA) to mark the International Day of PwDs.

During the programme, legal aid counsels of the APSLSA educated the members of the association about various important NALSA mandated schemes and regulations, like free and competent legal services which guarantee them equal

access to justice, the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, the fundamental rights and duties, women’s rights, etc.

“People with disability are entitled to the same rights and opportunities as everyone else, but unfortunately their plight is often ignored by the society in general. So it is important that such days are observed for creating awareness about the challenges and hindrances faced by the differently abled community,” said APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado.

APDSA general secretary Rojot Gadok drew the authority’s attention towards lack of understanding and accessibility to public spaces, and limitation of opportunities that people with disabilities face every day.

He appealed to Ado to create awareness among the masses about the challenges faced by the differently-abled persons in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ayang Multipurpose Cooperative Society (AMCS), in association with K Blooming (an early intervention and learning centre), organised a ‘special programme’ to mark the day.

Attending the programme, Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom urged parents to “come forward for early diagnosis of their special kids through proper assessment and early intervention, so that they become capable to attend normal schools.”

“Since for many kids these disabilities remain for a lifetime, there is an urgent need for special schools in Arunachal Pradesh,” the DC said.

He commended the AMCS and the learning centre for their efforts to provide an atmosphere conducive to the children to help them grow and gain knowledge.

AMCS secretary Kaman Pertin said that “the kind gesture of the DC has really encouraged many parents who are finding it difficult to enroll their special kids in normal schools due to lack of special educators in them.”

She informed that the AMCS was started in November 2020 and currently has 40 students, and that all the teachers and staffers have been especially trained to handle special children.

“Also, the centre is now aiming at opening a multi-disability inclusive school,” informed Pertin.

The other highlight of the programme was a special presentation by the Naharlagun branch of the National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities.

The day was also celebrated in Tezu (Lohit), involving children with special needs (CWSN) from different schools of the district.

Drawing, painting, blind hit and singing competitions were conducted among the CWSN.

In Upper Siang district, the ICDS cell celebrated the day in collaboration with the education department in Yingkiong.

To mark the day, a prabhat pheri was taken out by students of the government upper primary school in Daggong, in solidarity with the PwDs.

Literary and cultural events were also performed by differently-abled students, and the participants were sensitised to the Arunachal Pradesh Rights of Persons with Disability Rule, 2018, and various social welfare interventions of the government. (With inputs from DIPROs)