Ajanta nominated for IIW Award

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Ajanta, a noted story writer, has been nominated for the ‘International Iconic Women Award (IIWA)-2022’ by the founder of Crown Times & Diva Planet magazine for her book A Solitary Place (An Anthology of Short Stories).

Ajanta, an employee of the Arunachal Pradesh government, has been one of the prolific short story writers in the Assamese language for the last three decades.

A Solitary Place is an enthralling collection of short stories originally written by Ajanta and translated into English by a band of competent translators.

“The background of some of the stories in her book has been written from the perspective of Arunachal Pradesh,” according to a release.