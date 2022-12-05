Namsai stun holder K/Kumey 1-0 in Tadar Tang Football Tournament

ZIRO, 4 Dec: Namsai stunned reigning champion Kurung Kumey 1-0 in a Group B match of the 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament at the Padi Yubbey Football Stadium in Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

Santul Munda scored in the 25th minute of the first half, which eventually turned out to be the match winner.

West Siang and Tawang shared points in Group C after playing out a goalless draw.

In total, four matches were played on the day.

Capital Complex FA defeated Changlang 1-0 in their first match of Group D at the Hija HSS ground.

Koku Linggi scored the goal in the 68th minute of the second half.

In another match played at Hija, Siang came from one goal behind to beat Kra Daadi 2-1 in a do-or-die match in Group A.

Kra Daadi’s Nikter Nido opened the scoring in the 20th minute, which was equalised in the 29th minute through Genral Modi.

Siang scored the match-winning goal in the 48th minute through Hanu Tari.

Today’s matches in Hapoli: Shi-Yomi vs Lower Subansiri (10 am); Upper Subansiri vs Kurung Kumey (1:15 pm)

In Ziro: East KAmeng vs Namsai (10 am); West Siang vs Papum Pare (1:15 pm).