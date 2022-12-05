CM, Rijiju inaugurate PMGSY road projects in U/Subansiri

No dearth of fund with govt: CM

DUMPORIJO, 4 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju together inaugurated several PMGSY road projects and bridges in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday morning.

The CM inaugurated the PMGSY road projects, including the one from BRTF Road to Old Lida (12 kms), Subansiri bridge point to Gusar (19 kms), Bui Nidak Road to Horo (16 kms), Bui to Bulo (13 kms), PWD Road to Nguki (14 kms), and Bui to Nidak (32 kms), besides a 25-mtr RCC bridge over Tampin Nallah, a 25-mtr RCC bridge over the Sikin river, and a 50-mtr RCC bridge over the Sinyum river.

Rijiju inaugurated six PMGSY road projects, which included the 12-km road from Kuporijo to Old Richi, the 7-km road from BRTF Road to Belo, the 24-km road from Aya Nirin to Paja, the 8-km road from Aranalo to Gite Bage, the 18-km road from Dumporijo to Hali, and the 21-km BRTF road to Panimuri.

He also inaugurated one 20-mtr RCC bridge over the Sikin river, constructed by the PWD.

Addressing a public meeting, Khandu gave assurance that there is no dearth of funds with the government. He, however, demanded quality work.

“With the support of the central government and our own efforts, we have enough funds,” he added.

Responding to a memorandum requesting for several infrastructure development projects in Dumporijo constituency, Khandu said that “all will be taken up and funds sanctioned.”

He directed the district administration to first clear all land-related matters where these projects are being proposed.

“Land-related encumbrances create hurdles while executing projects after sanctioning; therefore it must be settled beforehand,” he said.

Khandu also advocated geotagging all developmental projects to check misuse of funds and ensure quality and on-time completion.

Drawing the people’s attention towards the vast potential of the district in the horticulture and agriculture sectors, the CM encouraged the people to “go for entrepreneurship” and assured them of the government’s support.

“To begin with, the state government will offer aid for establishment of a mini-food park in the district to give fillip to entrepreneurship,” he said.

Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone for the new office of the additional deputy commissioner in Digbak.

Khandu and Rijiju, accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, local legislator Rode Bui, and legislators Nyato Dukam, Tarin Dakpe and Tanya Soki visited the recreational fish farm-cum-eco resort at Digbak village, established by fish farm beneficiary Mattu Digbak.

On Saturday, Khandu inaugurated a double-storied boys’ hostel of the VKV in Kuporijo, in the presence of Rijiju and the legislators of Upper Subansiri district. (CM’s PR Cell)