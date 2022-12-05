Libang encourages APDA to do better

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Health Minister Alo Libang lauded the members of the Arunachal Pradesh Dental Association (APDA) for their service to the people, and appealed to them to “rededicate themselves for the cause of better dental and oral health service in the state.”

Libang was addressing dentists and members of the state branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA-AP) during its 7th annual conference and governing body meeting at the State Banquet Hall here on Sunday.

The minister said that “there is a shortage of more than 200 dental doctors and surgeons, as per population in the state,” and gave assurance that the state government would “take up in phased manner to improve infrastructure for dental care and also fill up the posts.”

Health Principal Secretary Sarat Chouhan, who also attended the conference, urged the doctors and surgeons to “work hard with a commitment to improve the oral health and hygiene.”

IDA-AP secretary Dr Tage Tamo presented an overview of dentistry in the state and highlighted several activities undertaken by the APDA since its inception in 2010.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, Medial Education, Research & Training Director Hage Ambing, IDA-APSB president Dr Opok Pertin, secretary Dr Tage Tamo, and other executive members also addressed the conference.

A souvenir titled ‘Dent-O-Arun’, along with the APDA’s annual calendar was released on the occasion.