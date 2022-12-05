Sona inspects airport’s civil terminal

MECHUKHA, 4 Dec: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Sunday inspected the civil terminal building of the airfield here in Shi-Yomi district.

Sona was accompanied by Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi, Mechukha ADC Kesang Goiba, and officials of the department concerned.

Interacting with the officials of the department, Sona expressed satisfaction over the work and directed them to complete the remaining work.

It is worth mentioning that, after Pasighat, Tezu, Ziro and Itanagar, fixed-wing Dornier 228 aircraft will start its operation in Mechukha.

The Dornier service is expected to not only facilitate easy and fast movement of public but also help in boosting tourism.

The speaker also inspected various developmental projects, including the multipurpose hall, the festival ground, the new OPD building, the 40-bedded hospital, and the newly constructed meat market.

Stressing that the quality of work should not be compromised at any cost, the speaker urged the department concerned to strictly monitor the project. (Speaker’s PR Cell)