Guv, CM extend Podi-Barbi greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Podi-Barbi festival of the Adi community.

The governor expressed hope that the festival would bring a bumper harvest and usher in contentment and prosperity.

“On this occasion, I join my Adi brethren in offering prayers to almighty Donyi Polo for their choicest blessings on each one of us,” Mishra said.

Khandu in his message said: “I join in welcoming the agriculture season with my Ramo, Pai-Libo and Bokar brethren of Shi-Yomi district and pray for a bumper harvest in the coming year.”

He expressed hope that the celebration would mark “another joyous year, devoid of hunger, sickness, and misery.”

“Let’s all join our brothers and sisters of Ramo, Pai-Libo and Bokar communities on this joyous occasion and strengthen our bond of unity in diversity,” he said.

Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mechukha MLA PD Sona also extended greetings to the people of Arunachal, especially the Adis of Shi-Yomi district, on the occasion of Podi Barbi. He expressed hope that the festival would usher in a bumper harvest, good health and harmony for all.