Wildlife Conservation Day celebrated

WAKRO, 4 Dec: The World Wildlife Conservation Day was celebrated at the Kamlang Tiger Reserve (KTR) and the wildlife sanctuary division here in Lohit district on Sunday.

The event’s major goal was to get young minds interested in wildlife conservation, and to spread the message of conservation among the young generation.

During the event, the ‘green cadets’ – local students nominated under the Green Cadet initiative of the KTR – participated in various activities, including nature trek, butterfly walk, bird-watching, and tree walk.

Field biologist Aditya Das presented an overview of the KTR and its importance, and the value of protecting wildlife.

Botanist Rosnita Korah briefed the green cadets on the value of floral variety, and provided simple identification keys to enable participants to quickly identify plant species.