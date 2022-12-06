KVKs celebrate World Soil Day

MOPAKHAT, 5 Dec: The Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) celebrated the World Soil Day here on Monday.

Besides KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh and others from the KVK, 25 farmers led by Mopakhat GPC Phehpang Arangham and Mopakhat GPM Ahing Munham participated in the programme, during which Singh highlighted the importance of soil where crops, fruits and plants are grown.

He also emphasised the importance of organic farming.

The day was also celebrated by the KVKs in Namsai, Upper Subansiri, Lower Subansiri, and other districts.