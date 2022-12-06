‘Ziro Darshan’ prog underway

ZIRO, 5 Dec: The first leg of ‘Ziro Darshan’, conceptualised by Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, began on Monday with the visit of Nyishi GBs from neighbouring Yachuli circle to the district headquarters here.

The first batch, comprising 10 gaon burahs and eight gaon buris, was taken around Ziro to see the latest developments happening here. They were shown the places of tourist interest, including Siikhey Lake, Kasa resort, the free-range poultry farm, and Seeh Lake, and taken on a tour of all the Apatani villages.

The team visited the district secretariat, where ADC Millo Kojin, EAC Tame Yajum and CO Khoda Jailyang met and interacted with them.

The officials briefed them about the appointment procedure of GBs, their powers and functions, and their roles in settling village level disputes.

Later, the DC interacted with the GBs at his bungalow, and urged them to help the departments concerned in smooth running of the schools and the primary and community health centres in their respective jurisdictions.

The DC also urged them to sensitise the villagers to sustainable development and conservation of water and forests.

He highlighted the ongoing Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, and appealed to them to sensitise their fellow villagers to “partake in this campaign to save their depleting wildlife, especially of the Abotani belts.”

The visiting team said that they learnt a lot and would carry back the memories to their places.

The Ziro Darshan programme is an initiative of the DC, who also hails from the same district.

Lower Subansiri is inhabited by two major tribes – Nyishi and Apatani. The DC conceptualised the idea with the aim of forging and fostering better relations and augmenting the spirit of peaceful coexistence between the two tribes. (DIPRO)