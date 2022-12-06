Media persons interact with British DHC communication head

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: Members of the state’s media interacted with Kolkata (WB)-based British Deputy High Commissioner’s (DHC) Press & Communication for the East and the Northeast Region Head Amit Sengupta at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday.

Sengupta, who is on his maiden visit to Itanagar, informed the journalists about the roles that the DHC plays, and about applying for the short-term scholarship programme of the United Kingdom.

He also held discussions with APUWJ President Amar Sangno and APC Vice President Bengia Ajum regarding the future events that the BHC is “looking forward next year with the journalists in Itanagar.”

Young reporters asked questions about the scholarship and the scope of working as media professionals in the United Kingdom.

Sengupta said that one of the primary purposes of his visit is to accustom himself to how media organisations work in the state, and to reach out to journalists who wish to develop their skills with assistance from the UK.

Ajum suggested conducting orientation and training programmes for the journalists of the state by the UK High Commission.

“Many such meetings have been done in the past, with people coming from overseas brewing lots of hopes among the journalists about their plans and programmes, but have never been successful,” said Ajum.

He expressed hope that the British DHC would not disappoint the journalists.

Sengupta also expressed willingness to host sports events with the press club.