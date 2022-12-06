Union demands creation of new dist

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: The All Yachuli Students’ Union (AYSU) said that it has submitted representations to the chief minister and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), demanding creation of ‘Keyi Panyor’ district, to be bifurcated from Lower Subansiri district.

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Monday, AYSU president Baath Tolu and general secretary Licha Paya said that the demand is being made as there are “issues in the Nyishi belt areas living in Ziro 2.”

Harking back to when Ziro was declared as the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district, the AYSU president said that, “since then, Ziro area has been developed so much, but Ziro 2 area, inhabited by Nyishis, is still underdeveloped.”

He said that, despite the union’s having submitted several representations to the state government for a separate district, “our issue is being disposed of inside a dustbin.”

The union issued a warning, stating that it would launch a democratic movement to have its demand met.

It is learnt that representations demanding creation of a new district, bifurcated from Lower Subansiri, had been submitted by the Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD) and the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) two years ago.

Sources said that, on 28 June this year, a meeting was held in Itanagar, where the MLAs of Yachuli and Ziro constituencies, along with the ZPMs from Ziro and Ziro 2, unanimously demanded creation of Keyi Panyor district.

The sources further informed that the ZPMs of Hija village, who had attended the 28 June meeting, submitted a separate representation to the chief minister and the chief secretary, “complaining about the traditional boundary dispute between Hija and Talo villages.”

It is also learnt that the ANSU will submit representations during the upcoming NES conference in Yachuli, highlighting the issue.

Meanwhile, sources informed also that “the issue may not be taken up by the state cabinet prior to the 2024 elections.”

When contacted, TSD president HK Shalla and NES general secretary Heri Maring stated that they stand by the representations submitted to the Lower Subansiri district administration, demanding a new district.

The TSD president also informed that he has not received any copy of the representations submitted by the ZPMs of Hija with regard to their complaint over the traditional boundary.

Shalla and Maring said that demarcation of the district should be based on the political map which is already in existence.

Maring said that “the traditional boundary of both the communities shall be honoured. However, the demarcation of the new district will be based on the political map of the two assembly constituencies.”