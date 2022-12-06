Tadar Tang Football: West Siang secure QFs berth

ZIRO, 5 Dec: West Siang secured a quarterfinals berth from Group C in the 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament, after edging past Papum Pare 1-0 in a Group C match here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Momik Ada scored the goal in the additional time (95th minute).

Tawang and Papum Pare will lock horns with each other the day after tomorrow.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.

Host Lower Subansiri, who were handed a 1-4 defeat by Kra Daadi in the tournament opener, came back strong and registered a convincing 3-0 win over Shi-Yomi in a Group A match in Hapoli.

All goals came in the second half. Taug Sera scored a brace (51st & 78th min), while Kon Tolu netted the third goal in the 85th minute.

Defending champion Kurung Kumey, who suffered a shock 0-1 defeat against Namsai in their first match on Sunday, beat Upper Subansiri 2-0 in Group B on Monday.

Tamchi Tassung and Tarh Dolu scored one goal each in the 36th and the 50th minute, respectively.

Earlier, East Kameng clinched a thumping 5-0 victory over Namsai in Group B.

Karan Tallang scored a hat-trick of goals (14th, 30th and 81st min), while Karling Paffa (45th min) and June Dodum (79th min) scored the other goals.

Today’s matches

At Hapoli: East Siang vs Changlang (10 am); Kra Daadi vs Shi-Yomi (1:15 pm).

At Ziro: Namsai vs Upper Subansiri (10 am); Lower Subansiri vs Siang (1:15 pm).