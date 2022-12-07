AACWA submits six-point memo to CM

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has demanded the state government that the ‘entire trading license and contractors’ registration, issued to the kith and kin of government officers should be cancelled.

In its six-point memorandum submitted to the chief minister on Tuesday, the association urged the state government to take bold steps to check red-tapism in ‘all executing departments which is encouraging corruption in society.’

The association also demanded immediate modification of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professional (Incentive, Development and Promotional (Amendment) Act 2020.

“Further tender up to Rs. 10 crores shall be within territorial jurisdiction of district and above amount should be open to all APPWD contractors,” the association said in its memorandum.

The association further claimed that many of the working departments are misusing the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professional (Incentive, Development and Promotional (Amendment) Act 2020 while awarding direct work order to contractors/non-registered contractors.

“E-tender should be strictly followed by all working departments as per GFR/CVC rules and non-technical departments especially, block development officers (BDOs) should not call tender for any civil and construction works since they are non-technical officers,” the organization added.