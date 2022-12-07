TTSLFT:  U/Subansiri, L/Subansiri, Capital Complex and Kra Daadi enter QFs

ZIRO, 6 Dec: Upper Subansiri thrashed Namsai 5-0 in their last group match and advanced to the quarterfinal from group B in the 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (TTSLFT) here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Upper Subansiri was leading Namsai 1-0 at the end of the first half with a goal scored through penalty kick by Raki Mosu.

The second half was almost a one-sided affair wherein Kalin Raji (50 min), Tamin Sikom (80 & 90+7 mins) and Tai Batak (89 min) scored for Upper Subansiri to send Namsai out of the tournament.

In another match played in the morning, Changlang were held to a 1-1 draw by East Siang in a group D encounter.

Changlang took the lead through Vivek Gurung’s goal in the 6th minute of the first half, which was equalized by Nongku Tamut of East Siang in the 76th minute.

The result of the match saw Capital Complex qualifying for the quarterfinals with three points and one game still in hand.

Later, host Lower Subansiri and Kra Daadi qualified for the quarterfinals from group A, after comfortably winning their respective matches.

Lower Subansiri thrashed Siang 8-1 in a highest goal-scoring match of the tournament so far.

Tapi Hakhe scored in the 57th, 70th and 85th minute of the second half, while Taug Sera (20th min), Puji Noha (42nd min), Hage Genda (47th min) and Pura Byai (48th min) scored a goal each.

Siang’s Yachang Kani scored an own goal in the 9th minute.

The consolation goal for Siang was scored by Hanu Tari in the 51st minute.

In the other match, Kra Daadi defeated Shi-Yomi 4-1.

Charu Lalum opened the scoring for Kra Daadi in the 14th minute before Heri Pandey doubled the lead in the 31st minute.

Nikter Nido scored a brace in the 37th and 82nd minute.

The consolation goal for Shi-Yomi was scored by Tato Pulum in the additional time (90+5 min).

Today’s matches:

At Hapoli:

East Kameng vs Kurung Kumey (10am); Tawang vs Papum Pare (1.15 pm)

At Ziro: Capital Complex vs East Siang (10am)