KVK conducts training for farmers

KANUBARI, 6 Dec: The scientists of Longding KVK imparted training on land preparation, care and management of potato for higher production to 32 farmers during a training programme at Chopnu village on Tuesday.

KVK head and senior scientist (i/c) A. Kirankumar Singh explained in detail the method of land preparation, plot making, the actual size of potato tuber to be selected for cultivation, the spacing to be maintained between the rows and plant to plant.

Singh also educated the farmers about possible pests and diseases which may cause damages to the crop and their management practices to be carried out during the course of cultivation.

He also highlighted about organic cultivation of potato with the use of locally available nutrient materials as well as with the use of locally available plant materials for the management of pests.