YINGKIONG, 6 Dec: Upper Siang district administration organized its 7th Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 at Gossang village on Tuesday. Twenty departments participated in the programme and around 350 people from the Gossang and nearby villages benefitted from it. All the GBs attended the programme.

The camp was inaugurated by Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang. (DIPRO)