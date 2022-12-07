Awareness prog. on cleanliness and clean drinking water underway

KHONSA, 6 Dec: A two days awareness programme-cum-training on cleanliness, clean drinking water and solid and liquid waste management conducted by the department of PHE&WS under the chairmanship of Tirap DC Taro Mize began at the NBF hall here on Tuesday.

During the programme, resource persons PHE&WS AE Taya Doni and consultant Lampang Wangsa imparted training to the participants/panchayat leaders regarding formation of village sanitation plan, Jal Jeewan Mission, village water & sanitation committee (VWSC), solid and liquid waste management, installation of community level dustbin, plastic management dustbin, etc.

While addressing the participants Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang spoke about the importance of SBM(G) and urged for mass participation from the villagers.

She asked the PHE department to ensure proper tap water connection in every village.

DC Taro Mize emphasized on conservation of water catchment areas and encouraged the panchayat members to be sincere in implementing govt. schemes.

Khonsa PHE&WS EE Bamang Tasung, DMO, ZPMs and GPCs attended the programme. (DIPRO)