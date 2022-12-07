Speaker asks HoDs & LAC members to work in unison

MECHUKHA, 6 Dec: State legislative assembly speaker P D Sona on Tuesday urged the HoDs and Land Advisory Committee (LAC) members to work in close coordination and resolve land related issues for the greater interest of Shi-Yomi district.

Sona was addressing the coordination meeting of the HoDs and LAC members of the district held here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Speaker also took stock of the progress of various projects/schemes undergoing in Shi-Yomi district especially, in district headquarters Tato.

Sona asked the HoDs to expedite all the development projects on priority basis while maintaining the quality of work.

Issues pertaining to monthly cleanliness drives, drug menace among youths and its corrective measures and awareness programme etc, were also taken up during the meeting which was presided over by DC Mito Dirchi.(Speaker PR cell)