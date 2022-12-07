APASA demands immediate release of pending salary

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staffs Association (APASA) has demanded immediate release of the pending salary of the ATMA functionaries.

In a representation to the agriculture director, the association stated that the ATMA functionaries have not received their salary for the last five months since July this year.

It said that the ‘undue’ delay in payment of salary payment is causing financial difficulties to the ATMA staffs.

Stating that the ATMA functionaries engaged in agri-census duty are liable to get the benefits of TA/DA according to Agri-Census 2021-22 guidelines, the association also appealed to the director to provide the TA/DA to them.