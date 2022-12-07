Winners of NHRC organized state-level debate competition awarded

BANDERDEWA, 6 Dec: Police constables Sina Jenpi, Hinsen Lama and Tingsom Wangsu have secured first, second and third positions respectively in the state-level debate competition on the topic “Concept of human rights in combating insurgency” which was organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the police training centre at PTC here on Tuesday.

A total of 7 police persons in the ranks of inspector, sub-inspector and constable participated in the debate competition. The seven police persons serving in Seppa, Likabali, Aalo and Changlang had articulated the topic in their given motions and justified it through real life examples citing incidents from TCL region, both for and against the motion.

DIGP Kime Aya, PTC principal Neha Yadav and Chukhu Indu from The Arunachal Times newspaper were the jury members of the competition.