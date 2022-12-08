3 engineers & 1 FAO arrested in paper leakage case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: In yet another breakthrough in the APPSCE paper leakage case, the special investigation cell (SIC) of the state police has arrested 4 persons in connection with the case. They have been arrested based on the FIR lodged by deprived candidates of the APPSCCE 2017 examination. The arrested persons have been identified as Tobom Gamoh, PWD assistant engineer, Ponpaul Ering, RWD JE, Ponpayej Ering PHE & WS JE and Taneng Gamoh, finance & account officer, state legislative assembly.

All of them were arrested on Tuesday. While Tobom Gamoh was arrested from Pasighat, his father Taneng Gamoh was arrested from Itanagar.

The brothers Ponpaul Ering and Ponpayej Ering were arrested from Sille in East Siang and Mariyang in Upper Siang respectively. The total number of persons arrested in the case now stands at 31.