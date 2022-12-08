Ringu calls for formation of village committee for protection of child rights

TUTING, 7 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) chairperson Gumri Ringu gave emphasis on formation of village level child welfare committee for protection of child rights and making the state safe place for all children.

“The committee is also essential for timely report on child abuse cases at grass root level which go unreported due to lack of awareness on child rights,” she said during a one day awareness programme on violation of child rights, organized at govt. higher secondary school here in Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

She called upon all to remain vigilant and know their rights and responsibilities towards making society safer for the children for better future. Ringu also highlighted the power and functions of the APSCPCR.

She said that “Commission has been set up for protection of child rights and children’s courts for providing speedy trial of offences against children or violation of child rights.”

Along with her team members, Ringu visited Gelling, the last Indian village and sensitized the PRI member and locals on child rights. She also visited schools and Anganwadi centres at Tuting.

Resource person and commission member Niri Chongrowju gave a presentation on Juvenile Justice Act and its legal framework for protection of children.

APSCPCR member Ngurang Achung, in his address, called for concerted efforts from all sections of the society for bringing an end to child abuse. He also spoke on the importance of childline toll free number 1098.

Another resource person, Jumtum Minga elaborated on POCSO Act 2012 and importance of awareness on sex education, drop box in schools and demerits of drugs to save the future generation.

Child development and protection officer, ICDS Tupi Bagra said that the programme was much needed in the area to raise awareness on protection of child rights and legal provisions.

Tuting GHSS principal Duhon Tekseng also spoke.

During the programme child abuse docu-drama ‘Aniya’ & ‘Scar’ were screened to raise awareness on child rights.

The programme was organized by APSCPCR in collaboration with district administration, ICDS, Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), Tuting unit and govt. higher secondary school, Tuting. (DIPRO)