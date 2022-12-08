CM highlights govt.’s developmental projects in Siang valley

BOLENG, 7 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that several projects have been initiated in Siang valley while addressing a public meeting in Boleng on Wednesday.

Highlighting several developmental projects initiated by the state government in Siang belt, Khandu pointed that the first Sainik School of the state was established at Niglok near Pasighat. He assured that the government is in process of identifying a permanent site for the school and the required fund for creation of infrastructure will be made available.

He further informed that the lone state university – Arunachal University – at Pasighat will start functioning soon.

“We have already given advertisement for appointment of a Vice Chancellor and approved creation of various posts to run the university,” he said.

Khandu said that the Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat is also being upgraded to a 300 bedded hospital with all the latest facilities.

“The COVID pandemic brought us to a standstill for almost two years. Now with the virus under control, all our focus is in accelerating the developmental process across the state,” he said.

Besides handing over scheme related benefits to local beneficiaries of the Seva Aapke Dwar, Khandu on the day inaugurated 13 projects and laid the foundation stone of 7 projects worth Rs. 211 crores.

The inaugurated projects include ADC (independent) headquarters at Pangin, the British Trail of Anglo-Abor War and development of epitaph at Kekar Moying, PHED circle office building at Pangin, augmentation of water supply at Pengin Bote and Kebang, extension of water supply at Sitang village, road from BRTF road to Riga, road from Jomlo Bari to Jomlo Mobuk, road from Bogne to Kerang Stage II, road from Riew to Jorsing – all under PMGSY, UD & housing sub-division office at Pangin, irrigation project from Bubung to Biro at Yeksi village under PMKSY and a double lane RCC bridge over river Kabung on Dosing-Yibok road. Foundation stones were laid for motorable bridge over river Siang at Kammuk between Boleng and Rasing to connect Baabo area, improvement of Boleng to Rumgong road, street vendors market at Boleng, establishment of VKV at Riga, construction of new circuit house at Boleng, material recovery facility at Pangin and construction of 70 mtr span bailey bridge over Subung river on Dosing-Pareng-Yibuk road.

Hailing Siang belt as abundantly blessed with huge potential in agriculture and horticulture sectors, he called upon the villagers, especially the womenfolk, to form SHGs to avail schemes offered by both central and state governments for economical upliftment of the rural mass.

A day earlier on Tuesday, Khandu inaugurated the Nugong Bridge over Siang river connecting the historic Komsing village. Foundation of the bridge was laid by former Chief Minister and Khandu’s late father Dorjee Khandu.

The Chief Minister also surveyed the proposed 300 mt motorable Kammuk bridge and the road from Boleng to Rasing.

Health minister Alo Libang, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, local legislator Ojing Tasing, MLAs Lombo Tayeng, Ninong Ering, Phurpa Tsering, Kaling Moyong, Kanggong Taku and Talem Taboh were present. (PRO, CMO)